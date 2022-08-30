 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools closed Monday for Labor Day

Waterloo schools logo new

WATERLOO—Waterloo Schools offices and buildings will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Students and staff will return to normal schedule on Tuesday.

