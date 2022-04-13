 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo Schools closed Friday

  • 0
good friday
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — All Waterloo schools and offices will be closed Friday, April 15. Students and staff will return to a normal schedule on Monday, April 18.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby sloth discovered during feeding time at UK zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News