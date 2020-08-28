Waterloo Schools change face covering policy effective Monday

WATERLOO – Beginning Monday, face shields alone will not suffice as protective gear in Waterloo Schools.
Parents received notification on Friday that modifications have been made to the school’s “Return to Learn” plan on face coverings.
The policy change has been made in collaboration with Black Hawk County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"As we let parents know from the beginning, the 'Return to Learn' plan will potentially change. The latest guidance is that a face shield is not adequate as a face covering," said Tara Thomas, director of school and community relations for Waterloo Schools.
All students in grades PK-12 will be required to wear cloth face coverings on buses, in school buildings and on school property unless directed otherwise. The new policy reads: "Face covering options include a cloth face covering (i.e. mask) OR a cloth face covering and face shield. Face shields alone will no longer suffice as protective gear. Face masks/shields are most essential in times when physical distancing is not feasible."
Thomas said Waterloo Schools "does provide each student with two cloth face coverings, if they need them."
The new policies will continue to be monitored weekly and changed as necessary, parents learned via email notification on Friday.
Staff are required to wear face masks or a cloth face covering and face shield – not just a face shield. A face shield alone will be allowed in temporary situations when direct instruction is being given, communication is impaired and safe distancing can be employed.
The complete policy can be found at waterlooschools.org.
PHOTOS: First day of school in Waterloo, Cedar Falls
Aug. 24, 2020, was the first day of classes for many students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community school districts. Courier photographer Brandon Pollock captured part of that first day at Cedar Heights Elementary School in Cedar Falls and Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo.
Jamie Burton helps her daughter put on her mask for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, August 2…
Students get off the bus for the first day of school Monday at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls.
Students wait to enter the building for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, August 24, 2020.
Kindergartner Quentin Williams works on an assignment during the first day of school at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, August 2…
Kindergartener Kendall Petroske works on an assignment during the first day of school Monday at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo.
Kindergartener Brooklyn Bass poses for a photo for her parents Charlie and Monica Bass-Benz before the first day of school at Cedar Heights El…
Teacher Katie Stewart helps first grader Mitchell Fults with an assignment during the first day of school at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, I…
