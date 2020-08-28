Waterloo Schools change face covering policy effective Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Beginning Monday, face shields alone will not suffice as protective gear in Waterloo Schools.

Parents received notification on Friday that modifications have been made to the school’s “Return to Learn” plan on face coverings.

The policy change has been made in collaboration with Black Hawk County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"As we let parents know from the beginning, the 'Return to Learn' plan will potentially change. The latest guidance is that a face shield is not adequate as a face covering," said Tara Thomas, director of school and community relations for Waterloo Schools.

All students in grades PK-12 will be required to wear cloth face coverings on buses, in school buildings and on school property unless directed otherwise. The new policy reads: "Face covering options include a cloth face covering (i.e. mask) OR a cloth face covering and face shield. Face shields alone will no longer suffice as protective gear. Face masks/shields are most essential in times when physical distancing is not feasible."

Thomas said Waterloo Schools "does provide each student with two cloth face coverings, if they need them."