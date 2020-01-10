Waterloo Schools cancels, postpones sports events due to weather

WATERLOO — The forecast for large amounts of snow throughout much of Iowa has led the Waterloo Schools to cancel or postpone sporting events today and Saturday.

The East High School vs. Linn Mar High School girls’ basketball games at East and the East High School vs. Linn Mar High School boys’ basketball games at Linn Mar scheduled for tonight have been postponed. Tentative makeup games are scheduled for Feb. 6.

The West High School sophomore/junior varsity boys basketball game at Iowa City High and the junior varsity girls basketball vs. Iowa City High at Waterloo West also have been postponed.

The Invite boys’ swimming scheduled for Saturday at Central Middle School has been canceled.

