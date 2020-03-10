Waterloo Schools address coronavirus, boys basketball loss

WATERLOO – Coronavirus and basketball championship concerns were addressed by the Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education on Monday evening.
State officials announced Tuesday there are eight confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Iowa, with other tests still pending.
“We are monitoring closely and fiercely the developments with coronavirus,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman, noting the administration plans to keep the public, staff and students advised on developments.
Board members also discussed last week’s stunning last-second loss by Waterloo West to North Scott of Eldridge in a Class 4A substate semifinal at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Lindaman said the administration sent a letter to the Iowa High School Athletics Association to which they received a reply stating, “they are looking into the concerns about facility, equipment and staff.”
“As expected, there’s not a lot they can do about it at this point in time,” she said.
An online petition at change.org asking the IHSAA to grant the West boys a spot in next week’s state tournament after the controversial ruling allowed a last-second shot by the Lancers to stand, has more than 7,000 signatures, according to Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas.
“We’re not going to see a resolve to our situation, but I do believe that they are looking at policy checks, equipment checks and procedures to put in place to keep this from happening again,” Lindaman said.
In other business:
- The Board of Education adopted the resolution affirming the Waterloo Schools support of and partnership with the 2020 Census and the Black Hawk County Complete Count Committee.
- The Board of Education accepted a donation of $3,900 from the R.J. McElroy Trust for the 2019-20 Youth Emergency Fund at Cunningham School for Excellence, Highland Elementary, Irving Elementary, Kingsley Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Hoover Middle School. This money is used for discretionary purposes such as clothing, medical expenses, activity fees, etc.
