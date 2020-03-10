Waterloo Schools address coronavirus, boys basketball loss

WATERLOO – Coronavirus and basketball championship concerns were addressed by the Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education on Monday evening.

State officials announced Tuesday there are eight confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Iowa, with other tests still pending.

“We are monitoring closely and fiercely the developments with coronavirus,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman, noting the administration plans to keep the public, staff and students advised on developments.

Board members also discussed last week’s stunning last-second loss by Waterloo West to North Scott of Eldridge in a Class 4A substate semifinal at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Lindaman said the administration sent a letter to the Iowa High School Athletics Association to which they received a reply stating, “they are looking into the concerns about facility, equipment and staff.”

“As expected, there’s not a lot they can do about it at this point in time,” she said.