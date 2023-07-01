WATERLOO – The City of Waterloo Sanitation Department will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday.

Tuesday garbage routes will run with Wednesday's routes. No other days of the week will be affected.

There will be no yard waste curbside pick up during the holiday week. The compost site will be open during the holiday.

There will be no bulk item pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Questions may be directed to the sanitation department at (319) 291-4455.

