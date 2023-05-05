COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Waterloo Salvation Basketball, a traveling off-season basketball program established in 2017, is seeking donations of new twin air mattresses with electric pumps.
The program is a cost-effective mechanism for underprivileged youth to gain more experience in a sport they love and allows them an opportunity to be noticed by college scouts. The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls hosts under 14 to under 17 teams with tryouts open to any Black Hawk County resident. Teams play tournaments in nine states throughout the Midwest.
“Traveling teams can be expensive. With a tight budget, and increased travel costs, the teams are often tasked with finding creative places to stay during their weekend trips,” Charles Masmar, Youth Center Director and Waterloo Salvation Basketball coach, said in a news release.
“Luckily, some cities have a Salvation Army Corps and our teams are granted permission to stay at their locations; other times, teams may rent a cabin or sleep in tents at area campgrounds. The teams are always in good spirts and make the best out of their sleeping arrangements, but for them to perform at their highest level, we’re seeking air mattresses donations.”
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army during normal business. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.
Monetary donations will also be accepted and go directly to helping with travel expenses, tournament entry fees, and uniform costs. People can make donations like water, Gatorade, snacks for the road, and quality basketballs, as well.
Call (319) 235-9358 or email
katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org with any questions.
