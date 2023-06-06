WATERLOO – The athletes of Waterloo Salvation Basketball will hold a freewill donation carwash at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10. It will be at the Salvation Army's parking lot at 89 Franklin St.

Waterloo Salvation Basketball, a traveling off-season basketball program established in 2017, was established to give low-income, disadvantaged youth a cost-effective path to gain more experience in a sport they love and afford them an opportunity to be noticed by colleges.

All donations made at the carwash go directly to the program.

