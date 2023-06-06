WATERLOO -- Many families and individuals do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the hot weather months. In hopes of providing necessary relief to these community members, The Salvation Army is currently accepting donations of 12-inches or larger multi-purpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans.

Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday at The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo.

If you have any questions, please call (319) 235-9358.

Salvation Army Now Accepting Fan Donations

June 5, 2023 (Waterloo/Cedar Falls) – Many families and individuals do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the hot weather months. In hopes of providing necessary relief to these community members, The Salvation Army is currently accepting donations of 12-inches or larger multi-purpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls (89 Franklin St., Waterloo) during regular business hours (Monday – Thursday 9AM-12PM and 1PM-3PM and Friday 9AM-12PM). If you have any questions, please call (319) 235-9358.