Waterloo Salvation Army adjusts services

WATERLOO – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has announced updated plans for services to the community.
Food services
- Noon lunch program will be available Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will be food boxes/sacks to-go. Meal pickups will no longer be at the main door entrance. You need to enter the back-parking lot entrance off Logan Avenue — drive thru pick-up so you need not get out of your vehicle.
- Perishable goods pantry will now be only Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m.to 12"30 p.m. This will now operate on the same days and times as lunch meal pickups.
Youth Services
- The Youth Center will remain closed until Waterloo Schools reopen.
Worship
- Sunday School (canceled until at least April 12)
- Sunday Worship (live stream via Facebook): Sunday, 10:45 a.m.
- Adult Bible Study (live stream via Facebook): Tuesday, 6 p.m.
- Women's Ministries (canceled until at least April 12)
Shelter
Shelters have implemented strict sanitation protocols, with the shelter being sanitized every shift. We are also implementing social distancing procedures with our residents.
Additional services
The Salvation Army's administration building on 89 Franklin St. will be inaccessible to the public. An assistance form for services is being done online with case management and via phone. The All-Purpose Assistance Form can be accessed on our website www.sawaterloo.com and www.facebook.com/sawaterloocf.