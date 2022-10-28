 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Rotary hosts cultural immersion workshop Thursday

Waterloo Rotary Club logo

WATERLOO — On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterloo Rotary Club and GTA Consulting are hosting a cultural immersion workshop at Hawkeye Community College's downtown Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

Entrepreneurs, individuals, business, and nonprofit industry leaders are encouraged to attend for this conversation around cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The workshop will offer valuable insights into standing out in an authentic way, expanding a "cultural vision" in life and in business, and having an effective voice in the conversation for any context.

Waterloo Rotary Club and Rotary District 5970, Hawkeye Community College and Lederman Bonding Company are sponsors of the workshop. Registration includes materials, lunch and refreshments throughout the day - $50 for individuals; $25 for Rotarians; and special group rates are available. Register online at gtaconsultingllc.com/events.

