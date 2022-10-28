Waterloo Rotary hosts cultural immersion workshop Thursday

WATERLOO — On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterloo Rotary Club and GTA Consulting are hosting a cultural immersion workshop at Hawkeye Community College's downtown Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

Entrepreneurs, individuals, business, and nonprofit industry leaders are encouraged to attend for this conversation around cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The workshop will offer valuable insights into standing out in an authentic way, expanding a "cultural vision" in life and in business, and having an effective voice in the conversation for any context.