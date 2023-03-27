WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a Progressive Cultural Dinner to benefit area nonprofit organizations 6 to 9 p.m. April 13 at the Waterloo Convention Center at Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza.

The event will be a fun night of food and entertainment from Jamaica, Bosnia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more.

Attendees will enjoy an exquisite, four-course meal from around the world, cocktail and desserts – including “cultural cocktail flights” and “cultural dessert flights” as well as appetizers, entrees, breads and desserts.

Local charities chosen by Rotary members will receive proceeds from the event. Go online to waterloorotary.org to buy tickets. Tickets are $45 for individuals, $80 for couples and tables for $250.

Waterloo Rotary Club is an 80-plus member organization in the Cedar Valley.

