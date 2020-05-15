Waterloo Rotary Club donates $9,000 to combat COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — During the COVID-19 crisis, the Downtown Waterloo Rotary Club voted to put its weekly lunch fees towards those who can use it most.

The club has been meeting online during recent weeks and so the fees haven’t been used for meals members usually gather to eat. As a result, the group will distribute a total of $9,000 to nonprofits in the Cedar Valley. To date, seven $1,000 gifts have been given for the following organizations:

Northeast Iowa Food Bank With fewer volunteers and less food, it is directly serving many more families, working class individuals, and seniors.

Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley Funds will support its mobile lunch delivery program that has been serving area youth for years.

Salvation Army The assistance will help it deal with the increased attendance and heavier demand on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Peoples Community Health Clinic The grant will assist it in converting the dentistry area to provide more protection for staff and patients, many of whom are employees of the hard-hit Tyson Fresh Meats.