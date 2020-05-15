Waterloo Rotary Club donates $9,000 to combat COVID-19

WATERLOO — During the COVID-19 crisis, the Downtown Waterloo Rotary Club voted to put its weekly lunch fees towards those who can use it most.
The club has been meeting online during recent weeks and so the fees haven’t been used for meals members usually gather to eat. As a result, the group will distribute a total of $9,000 to nonprofits in the Cedar Valley. To date, seven $1,000 gifts have been given for the following organizations:
Northeast Iowa Food Bank With fewer volunteers and less food, it is directly serving many more families, working class individuals, and seniors.
Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley Funds will support its mobile lunch delivery program that has been serving area youth for years.
Salvation Army The assistance will help it deal with the increased attendance and heavier demand on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Peoples Community Health Clinic The grant will assist it in converting the dentistry area to provide more protection for staff and patients, many of whom are employees of the hard-hit Tyson Fresh Meats.
Allen/MercyOne foundations $2,000 will be split between both hospital foundations to assist in providing adequate personal protective equipment to staff with assistance from a $1,000 Rotary District 5970 grant.
Foster graduate gifts $100 gift cards will be provided to each of the nine area graduates to support and assist them after restrictions caused an open house to be cancelled.
The club intends to distribute two more $1,000 gifts to deserving organizations yet this month. President Mark Durbahn said the group will return to its Monday noon gatherings at the 5 Sullivan Brothers Convention Center when members are able to meet in person again.
To learn more about the Downtown Waterloo Rotary Club or to join a meeting, go online to waterloorotary.org.
