Waterloo rental registrations open

WATERLOO -- Registrations are now open for the 2022 City of Waterloo Rental Registration Program.
Applications are due by Nov. 1 for the 2022 permit year. Rental unit registrations for the 2021 permit will expire on Dec. 31.
All landlords are required to register properties each year within 30 days of purchase, and every year thereafter. The fee is $25 per unit and will double to $50 per unit on Jan. 1 for failure to register.
To register and pay online, go to
www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/rentals. Please direct licensing questions to the City Clerk's office at 291-4323.
Construction progress at the new Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo, Iowa.
Jeff Reinitz
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls High School held its annual Homecoming Assembly Tuesday
100521-cf-hoco-6
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Molly Boevers can't contain her amusement while King candidate Ethan Gruening wraps her like a mummy in a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-5
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Koro Castillo laughs as she wraps King candidate Jake Witham like a mummy during a minute-to-win-it game Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-11
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Trey Campbell plays a minute-to-win-it game Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
1100521-cf-hoco-koro
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Koro Castillo is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-molly
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Molly Boevers is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-sydney
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Sydney Remmert is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-sarah
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Sarah Albaugh is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-taryn
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Taryn Fittro is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-elise
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Elise Anderson is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-grace
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Grace Frericks is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-ethan
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate
Ethan Gruening is greeted by his parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-jake
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Jake Witham is greeted by his parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-trey
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Trey Campbell is greeted by his parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-hunter
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Hunter Jacobson is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-ahmad
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Ahmad Madlock is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-caeden
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Caeden Janssen is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-CF-hoco-jackson
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Jackson Hansen is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-10
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Grace Frericks plays a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-2
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Sarah Albaugh plays a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-3
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Elise Anderson plays the 'Elephant March' game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-1
Cedar Falls High School Homecoming Queen candidate Sydney Remmert plays a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
