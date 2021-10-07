 Skip to main content
Waterloo rental registrations open

WATERLOO -- Registrations are now open for the 2022 City of Waterloo Rental Registration Program. 

Applications are due by Nov. 1 for the 2022 permit year. Rental unit registrations for the 2021 permit will expire on Dec. 31.

All landlords are required to register properties each year within 30 days of purchase, and every year thereafter. The fee is $25 per unit and will double to $50 per unit on Jan. 1 for failure to register.

To register and pay online, go to www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/rentals. Please direct licensing questions to the City Clerk's office at 291-4323.

