WATERLOO -- Waterloo residents on Friday and Saturday celebrated Juneteenth, a remembrance of the abolition of slavery, with a march, music and speeches.
On Friday, a group of 40 to 50 Cedar Valley residents took part in a peace walk from Walter Cunningham School for Excellence to Sullivan Park. On Saturday, at least 100 came as Mayor Quentin Hart read a proclamation commemorating the event.
"Across our nation, Americans celebrate Juneteenth, a day to reflect on the sufferings of slavery and to remember the joyful declaration of freedom," Hart said as he quoted the city's declaration.
The Juneteenth celebration is representation of the freeing of African-American slaves shortly after the Civil War in connection with the Emancipation Proclamation.
In June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation to declare freedom for all slaves, Hart said.
"Juneteenth is about remembering our ancestors and what people that have been on the front lines go through and what they've done for us. But it's also an opportunity for us to look at where we're at right now and see where we can go at together as a community," he said.
"The slaves were freed, though they received the news two and half years later," said LaTanya Graves, president of the Waterloo chapter of the NAACP. "Once they received the news there were celebrations because they were free."
The Crusaders Drill Team from Union Missionary Baptist Church held an impromptu parade as students walked on Adams Street to Sullivan Park for the celebration.
"It's so important to recognize and honor those that paved the way for us," Graves said. "It's to bring the community out. It's to bring people together. It's to celebrate what took place."
Several community leadership awards were given out to students and teachers by Graves, Hart and Angela Weekley, Veridian Credit Union community inclusion manager.
Graves and Belinda Creighton-Smith, a pastor at Faith Temple Church and member of the NAACP, were there for the peace walk, which was first held about three years ago.
"There were so many members of our community being impacted by violence -- either victims of violence or their family members of victims of violence," Creighton-Smith said.
More than 100 names of killed victims of violence were named, going back to 1988, after the walk.
"We said we're going to take our community back and let people know across the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, that we're united in that," Creighton-Smith said. Usually it's held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, but this year it was held on Friday because a younger people who joined the NAACP suggested that was a better time.
During Saturday's celebration, several booths were open in Sullivan Park to register people to vote, including one operated by former Waterloo city councilmember Willie Mae Wright, who was the with League of Women Voters and the NAACP.
