WATERLOO -- Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, the recycling site located on the corner of Black Hawk Street and West 11th Street will be closed and temporarily relocated due to the construction of the West 11th Street bridge.

The recycling containers will be relocated to the old yard waste and compost site located at the Waste Management Treatment Plant at 3505 Easton Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The containers will be placed in front of the gates at the plant.

When the bridge construction is complete in 2024, the containers will be relocated back to their original place on West 11th Street.

The city encourages residents to use another recycling site while the transition is being made. The other sites include the south side of Crossroads Mall, Singing Bird Lake Park near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road and Fire Station 1 at 425 East Third St.

Those with questions can call the sanitation department at (319) 291-4455.

