Waterloo RAGBRAI webinars planned

WATERLOO -- Experience Waterloo will have two RAGBRAI Waterloo webinars Friday via Zoom provide details of the bike ride's overnight stop on July 28.

Dieter drake, director of Ragbrai, and Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, will lead the discussion, with questions welcome in the chat section.

The 3 p.m. Zoom will be targeted to businesses and and the bike route. At 4 p.m. the community may join to learn more about the RAGBRAI Waterloo stop and what to expect.

To join the webinars, go to experiencewaterloo.com/ragbrai and click the "Join Town Hall" button.

