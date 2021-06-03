WATERLOO -- Volunteers are needed for Waterloo's overnight stay of RAGBRAI riders on July 28.
Volunteers will assist with nearly every aspect of the event as thousands of participants bike through Waterloo.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
For details on RAGBRAI volunteer opportunities in Waterloo, go to vccv.galaxydigital.com.
Volunteer training will be at noon or 6 p.m. on July 21. Registered volunteers will receive an email reminder prior to the training.