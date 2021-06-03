{{featured_button_text}}
RAGBRAI 2021 logo

WATERLOO -- Volunteers are needed for Waterloo's overnight stay of RAGBRAI riders on July 28.

Volunteers will assist with nearly every aspect of the event as thousands of participants bike through Waterloo.

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For details on RAGBRAI volunteer opportunities in Waterloo, go to vccv.galaxydigital.com.

Volunteer training will be at noon or 6 p.m. on July 21. Registered volunteers will receive an email reminder prior to the training.

Photos: RAGBRAI in Charles City

1 of 10