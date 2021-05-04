Waterloo RAGBRAI routes announced

WATERLOO — Experience Waterloo has announced the routes for RAGBRAI riders coming into Waterloo on July 28 and their departure July 29.
Working with RAGBRAI, the city of Waterloo, Waterloo Police, Waterloo Fire and Emergency Management, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, and Black Hawk County Public Health Department, RAGBRAI will ride into town coming from the north and will end in the festival site downtown Waterloo.
Approximately 10,000 riders will be coming from Iowa Falls. Once they reach Black Hawk County, they will take Wagner Road, Big Rock Road to Burton Avenue, Conger Street, River Road, and finally down Commercial Street, the cyclists main entrance to the festival grounds. Law enforcement will assist cyclists and vehicle traffic.
The RAGBRAI event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in downtown Waterloo. Street closures downtown will be bounded by U.S. Highway 63 North and West Fourth Street, and between Washington Street and Cedar Street. Those streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to midnight. Additionally, Park Avenue between Sycamore and Cedar Street will close starting at 1 p.m. July 27.
“Generally, roadways are not completely closed to vehicular traffic along the RAGBRAI route, although the public is generally advised to find alternative routes,” Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, said in a news release.
“Once riders are here, they can utilize the trail systems around town, to the main campgrounds at Exchange Park, Sans Souci, Tibbetts Field and Waterloo Water Works.
“Typically, once cyclists settle into their campsite or hotel, they can utilize shuttles. However, residents should be aware of extra cyclists throughout the entire day and next morning.”
Thursday morning, cyclists will leave for Anamosa taking Burton Avenue, Fairview and Lafayette Street to Evansdale and then making their way south east.
“We are grateful for the help and support from law enforcement, the city of Waterloo, and volunteers who are helping make this RAGBRAI overnight stop happen. Having this assistance gives our community the ability to showcase our city as well as give a boost to our economy,” Hall said.
Announcements about volunteer needs, music lineups and more will be made over the next few weeks.
For information about Waterloo RAGBRAI go to experiencewaterloo.com. For more information about the entire RAGBRAI route go to www.ragbrai.com.