Waterloo RAGBRAI routes announced

“Once riders are here, they can utilize the trail systems around town, to the main campgrounds at Exchange Park, Sans Souci, Tibbetts Field and Waterloo Water Works.

“Typically, once cyclists settle into their campsite or hotel, they can utilize shuttles. However, residents should be aware of extra cyclists throughout the entire day and next morning.”

Thursday morning, cyclists will leave for Anamosa taking Burton Avenue, Fairview and Lafayette Street to Evansdale and then making their way south east.

“We are grateful for the help and support from law enforcement, the city of Waterloo, and volunteers who are helping make this RAGBRAI overnight stop happen. Having this assistance gives our community the ability to showcase our city as well as give a boost to our economy,” Hall said.

Announcements about volunteer needs, music lineups and more will be made over the next few weeks.

For information about Waterloo RAGBRAI go to experiencewaterloo.com. For more information about the entire RAGBRAI route go to www.ragbrai.com.

