Waterloo RAGBRAI creates Facebook page for hosting cyclists

WATERLOO – RAGBRAI riders looking for a yard to call their own as the stay overnight in Waterloo during RAGBRAI now have a place to connect with residents interested in hosting them. The Facebook group called “Waterloo RAGBRAI Housing Match” allows riders and hosts to publicly post accommodation requests.
“It’s just a new way to match housing,” said Lindsay Pieters, marketing director for Experience Waterloo.
Staff with Experience Waterloo and the city of Waterloo also are offering several designated campsites. Exchange Park will be the main campsite for riders, and some large groups will be placed at Water Works Park and San Souci Islands.
The 48th annual RAGBRAI officials have veered away from connecting riders with hosts and this year are urging more private connections.
“Some people may want to get away from the crowd and stay in someone’s yard,” Pieters said.
Other towns along the RAGBRAI route are doing the same. Waterloo’s page currently has about 40 groups seeking a place to stay. They include people who have tents, those looking to plug in phones or a place to park their ride-along vehicles.
About 15,000 riders have so far signed up for RAGBRAI this year. Waterloo will be the ride’s fourth stop on July 28.
Thousands of riders will pedal into Waterloo on July 28 for their fourth overnight stop as they tour the state of Iowa on bicycles. Live music will take place at the Riverloop Amphitheater and other stages throughout the evening, including the headlining event The Purple Xperience: A Prince Tribute band.
“Posted messages are to offer housing and/or camping space, or for a rider to post what they're looking for. From there, people can communicate with each other. We are already seeing a few requests posted from riders looking for a place to stay,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
The Waterloo RAGRBAI Housing Match page for riders and hosts is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/waterlooragbraihousing
For information about Waterloo RAGBRAI go to experiencewaterloo.com.
For more information about the entire RAGBRAI week go to www.ragbrai.com
