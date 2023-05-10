WATERLOO – As part of National Public Works Week an open house and heavy equipment demonstration at Waterloo Public Works will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
The open house will be located at 625 Glenwood St. The free event is open to the public and gives visitors an opportunity to look at heavy equipment like graders, sweepers, lift and garbage trucks, as well as a chance to ride them.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and will be given safety equipment during their visit. Special arrangements can be made for groups to tour earlier that day.
If there is rain or severe weather, the event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
PHOTOS: Top-Ten opponents Hudson and Denver squared off Monday in Denver
050923-spt-hudson-denver-13.JPG
Hudson's Ella Hiatt and Denver's Kenzie Snyder battle for a airborne ball during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-1.JPG
Denver's Miranda Thurm and Hudson's Ella Hiatt challenge for a loose ball during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-10.1.JPG
Myla Rosencrans (16) is surrounded by her Denver teammates after scoring a first-half goal Monday in a match against Hudson in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-11.JPG
Denver's Myla Rosencrans watches her shot fly toward the net for a first-half goal Monday against Hudson in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-12.JPG
Hudson's Greta Regenwether and Denver's Alyssa Harberts each challenge for a ball during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-3.JPG
Hudson's Savannah Schneider looks to move the ball past Denver's Klaire Heim Monday during a match in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-4.JPG
Hudson's Ansley Trunck races ahead of Denver's Ava Dunkin during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-14.JPG
Denver's Alayna Akers leaps into the air to try to corral a ball Monday during a match with Hudson in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-15.JPG
Denver's Ava Dunkin moves past Hudson's Madison Willand during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-5.JPG
Hudson's Avery Ubben fires a past down field during first half action Monday against Denver in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-16.JPG
Denver's Lexi Gehrke dribbles in the midfield while Hudson's Jasmine Olsen marks her during the first half Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-17.JPG
Hudson's Ella Hiatt attempts to control a ball in front of Denver's Kenzie Snyder during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-7.JPG
Denver's Kenzie Snyder clears a ball away from Hudson's Annabelle Lange during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-18.JPG
Denver's Lexi Gehrke (13) and Hudson's Callie Stickfort (16) chase after the ball during first half action Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-8.JPG
Hudson's Claire Stickfort corrals a ball in the midfield during the Pirates match with Denver Monday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
050923-spt-hudson-denver-9.JPG
Denver's Keira Gehrke drives a shot toward the net Monday during first half action against Hudson in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.