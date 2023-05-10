WATERLOO – As part of National Public Works Week an open house and heavy equipment demonstration at Waterloo Public Works will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

The open house will be located at 625 Glenwood St. The free event is open to the public and gives visitors an opportunity to look at heavy equipment like graders, sweepers, lift and garbage trucks, as well as a chance to ride them.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and will be given safety equipment during their visit. Special arrangements can be made for groups to tour earlier that day.

If there is rain or severe weather, the event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

