WATERLOO -- Waterloo Public Works will host an open house Wednesday, May 18.

The open house will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the City's Public Works facility at 625 Glenwood St.

Community members will be able to tour the facility and ride heavy equipment, including graders, sweepers, garbage trucks and lift trucks.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and will receive proper safety equipment.

The rain date for the event would be Thursday, May 19.

