Waterloo Public Library plans family movie night Tuesday

062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will hold Family Movie Night Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This month’s title is “The Croods: A New Age.” The movie is held in the library’s Meeting Room AB. The event, sponsored by the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library, includes popcorn and drinks.

The library is located at 415 Commercial St.

