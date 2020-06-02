Waterloo Public Library offering curbside service

WATERLOO -- With the restrictions in Black Hawk County being lessened, the Waterloo Public Library is offering curbside pickup service beginning immediately.
Here is how it works:
- Place holds on items through the library’s website or by calling (319) 291-4476.
- When your items are ready, you will receive a notification via email or phone call.
- Arrive at the pickup location and call the library with your library card number at (319) 291-4480.
- Stay in your vehicle. Your items will be checked out to your account, bagged and brought outside.
Details on curbside service may be found on the library’s website: https://www.waterloopubliclibrary.org
