Waterloo Public Library offering curbside service
Waterloo Public Library offering curbside service

062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- With the restrictions in Black Hawk County being lessened, the Waterloo Public Library is offering curbside pickup service beginning immediately.

Here is how it works:

  • Place holds on items through the library’s website or by calling (319) 291-4476.
  • When your items are ready, you will receive a notification via email or phone call. 
  • Arrive at the pickup location and call the library with your library card number at (319) 291-4480.
  • Stay in your vehicle. Your items will be checked out to your account, bagged and brought outside. 

Details on curbside service may be found on the library’s website: https://www.waterloopubliclibrary.org 

