Waterloo Public Library names new director

David Eckert

Eckert

WATERLOO -- The Board of Trustees of the Waterloo Public Library have announced that David Eckert has been named library director effective Jan. 3.

Eckert has extensive public library experience and served most recently as the Director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in Arkansas. He received his master’s degree in library science from Kent State University.

Eckert was selected from three finalists following a nationwide search conducted by John Keister and Associates of Vernon Hills, Illinois.

“The Trustees of the Waterloo Public Library hold strong to the belief that a great public library is at the center of a great community,” said Cindy Wells of the library’s Board of Trustees.

“We felt that David’s leadership experience and his passion for customer service and community outreach and engagement made him the unanimous choice to lead the Waterloo Public Library. With David at the helm, we are confident the library will continue to provide the resources and services Waterloo has grown to expect from its library, while being responsive to our community’s needs and positioning ourselves as a vibrant and active community center.”

Eckert will replace Nick Rossman, who left the library in June.

