WATERLOO – The Waterloo Public Library will be closed on Sept. 15 for staff training.
The public can still drop off books in the book drop.
The library will open again as scheduled on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
COLLECTION: Stories about Iowa Legislature's school book restrictions
A collection of stories about legislation approved by the 2023 Iowa Legislature that requires some books to be removed from school libraries and classrooms.
The law bans books with descriptions of sex acts from school library shelves.
Longstanding disagreements about content in school libraries often focus on books with LGBTQ themes. School boards and legislatures nationwide also are facing questions about books and considering making it easier to limit access.
Grassley held open a book titled “Gender Queer" at one point while explaining his belief during a Waverly town hall.