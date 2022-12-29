Waterloo Public Library closed Sunday, Monday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year's holiday.
The library will reopen regular hours Tuesday Jan. 3.
Donald Promnitz's top news stories from 2022
The 27th Cedar Valley Honor Flight took off from the Waterloo Regional Airport in the early morning, arriving at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. From there, they were taken to memorials around Washington and to Arlington National Cemetery to witness the Changing of the Guard.
WATERLOO — Hundreds of people trickled into the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Waterloo between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing their old toy…
CEDAR FALLS — When Diana Flett delivered her last newspaper in June, it was the end of an era.
When war broke out in February, there was international outrage, but it took a personal toll on Iowa resident Ellada Thrall.
When a car struck the old, wooden building last month, cracking a gas line and eventually starting a fire, it brought down an institution in Waterloo, one that’s been in the same family since “Dixie” Emerson Schaffer bought it in 1952. On October 24, just six days before the fire, they celebrated 70 years as a family business.