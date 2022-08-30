 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Public Library closed on Labor Day

  • 0
062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Monday for Labor Day.  The library will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

