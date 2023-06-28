WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is closed Tuesday for the July 4 holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Photos: Izzy Walker
SBall CF vs. West 9
Cedar Falls junior Izzy Walker connects with a pitch for a base hit against Waterloo West at Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall CF vs. West 10
Cedar Falls junior Izzy Walker celebrates after reaching second base against Waterloo West at Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall CF vs. West 11
Cedar Falls junior Izzy Walker slides safely into third base against Waterloo West at Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall CF vs. West 12
Cedar Falls junior Izzy Walker scores against Waterloo West at Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall CF vs. West 13
A fan in the stands wears an Izzy Walker bracelet for the Cedar Falls player who is in need of a kidney transplant on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall CF vs. West 14
Izzy Walker's mother, Jessica Johnson, center, cheers from the stands during Cedar Falls' game against Waterloo West at Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sball Cedar Falls vs. Clarksville 6
Cedar Falls' Izzy Walker makes a running catch in the infield against Clarksville last season in Gilbertville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sball Cedar Falls vs. Clarksville 10
Cedar Falls' Izzy Walker swings at a pitch against Clarksville last season in Gilbertville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall WW vs. CF 5
Cedar Falls' Izzy Walker swings through a pitch against Waterloo West last season at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls softball 4
Cedar Falls' Izzy Walker fouls off a pitch during the second inning of a matchup with the Columbus Catholic Sailors last season. Walker later singled during the at-bat.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
SBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City West 3
Cedar Falls' Izzy Walker is caught in a rundown at first base and tagged out against Iowa City West during her freshman season in 2021 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall Cedar Falls vs. Waterloo West 3
Cedar Falls' Izzy Walker rounds second base against Waterloo West during her freshman season in 2021 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
