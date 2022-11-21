 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Public Library closed for Thanksgiving

062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Normal hours will resume on Saturday.

