Waterloo Public Library announces weekly June events

WATERLOO — The following weekly events are planned in June at the Waterloo Public Library:
Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library. Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m., Virtual Storytime Club. Register to view live, virtual story times from home. A link will be emailed to view each week’s story time and instructions to pick up a “take-and-make” craft for each reading. Program appropriate for toddlers and preschoolers. Register at
. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m—11:30 a.m., in-person Preschool Storytime in the youth department’s Storytime Corner for stories, singing and a craft. For children ages 3 to 5 and caregivers. Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., in-person Mother Goose Storytime in the youth department’s Storytime Corner for stories, singing and a craft. For newborns up to age 2 and their caregivers Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., in-person Family Storytime for all ages in the youth department’s Storytime Corner. There will be stories, singing and a craft. First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
In addition, these special events are happening this week:
Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m., The Must List: What’s hot? What’s not? Discuss the latest “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in this monthly forum for adults in the conference room. Friday, 10 a.m.–noon, First Friday Flick Monthly movies, Meeting Room AB for “The Queen of Katwe” (2016). Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library.
Photos: "40th on 4th Street Cruise" in downtown Waterloo
Fourth Street Cruise 1
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 2
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 3
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 4
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 5
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 6
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 7
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 8
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 9
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 11
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 12
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 13
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 14
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 15
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 16
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 17
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 18
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 19
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.