Waterloo Public Library announces weekly July events

WATERLOO — The following weekly events are planned in July at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
- Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m., Virtual Storytime Club. Register to view live, virtual story times from home. A link will be emailed to view each week’s story time and instructions to pick up a “take-and-make” craft for each reading. Program appropriate for toddlers and preschoolers. Register at
- Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m—11:30 a.m., in-person Preschool Storytime in the youth department’s Storytime Corner for stories, singing and a craft. For children ages 3 to 5 and caregivers.
- Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., in-person Mother Goose Storytime in the youth department’s Storytime Corner for stories, singing and a craft. For newborns up to age 2 and their caregivers
- Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., in-person Family Storytime for all ages in the youth department’s Storytime Corner. There will be stories, singing and a craft.
- First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
In addition, a special event happening Friday, 10 a.m.–noon, is the First Friday Flick monthly movie, in Meeting Room AB for “Blinded by the Light” (2019). Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library.