Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:

  • Sunday 3-4 p.m. – Family Stem Activities, part of a monthly youth event happening on the third Sunday through March. There will be STEM-themed stations in Meeting Room AB where participants will be able to test the latest gadgetry and so much more.
  • Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Board Game Night for teens and adults in Meeting Room AB. Stop by to play old classics or new favorites, or bring your own to show the group. The library also has a growing list of games for patrons to check out on hand.
