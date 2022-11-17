Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Sunday 3-4 p.m. – Family Stem Activities, part of a monthly youth event happening on the third Sunday through March. There will be STEM-themed stations in Meeting Room AB where participants will be able to test the latest gadgetry and so much more. Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Board Game Night for teens and adults in Meeting Room AB. Stop by to play old classics or new favorites, or bring your own to show the group. The library also has a growing list of games for patrons to check out on hand.
PHOTOS: Arson Trial November 2022
111522jr-arson-trial-1
Criminalist Stephanie Yocca with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified Tuesday one of the samples on the porch at 309 E Second St. had traces of gasoline residue.
Jeff Reinitz
111522jr-arson-trial-3
Still image from a police body camera shows the fire at 309 E. Second St. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Contributed
111522jr-arson-trial-2
Waterloo Fire Marshal Brock Weliver testified Tuesday that the fire at 309 E. Second St. started on the porch.
Jeff Reinitz
111522jr-arson-trial-4
Still image from a police body camera shows John Walter Spooner on Aug. 19, 2022.
Contributed
111522jr-arson-trial-5
John Walter Spooner talks with his attorney during a break in trial on Tuesday.
Jeff Reinitz
111422jr-arson-trial-1
Daniel Luck on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, recounts escaping from a second-floor window during an August 2022 fire.
Jeff Reinitz
111422jr-arson-trial-2
Daniel Luck, left, reviews video with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
111422jr-arson-trial-3
John Walter Spooner listens to testimony during trial on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
111422jr-arson-trial-5
Eryn Hageman with the Waterloo Police Department testified Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, she collected a gas can near the scene of a fire at 309 E. Second St.
Jeff Reinitz
111422jr-arson-trial-4
Ellen Hammett testified on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, that she felt uncomfortable staying at the East Second Street home.
Jeff Reinitz
111622jr-arson-trial-4
John Walter Spooner listens to testimony during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
111622jr-arson-trial-3
Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan on Wednesday shows a witness a gas can found near 309 E. Second St.
Jeff Reinitz
111622jr-arson-trial-1
Detective Christopher Gergen with the Waterloo Police Department answers questions from Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
111622jr-arson-trial-2
Detective Christopher Gergen with the Waterloo Police Department, left, reviews a video with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
111722jr-arson-verdict-1
John Walter Spooner, right, reacts as he hears the verdict finding him guilty of first-degree arson on Thursday. Also pictured is defense attorney Nichole Watt.
Jeff Reinitz
111722jr-arson-verdict-2
Evidence photo shows John Walter Spooner in front of 309 E. Second St. as firefighters battle flames on Aug. 19, 2022.
Contributed
111722jr-arson-verdict-3
Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan during closing arguments in the trial of John Spooner on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
111722jr-arson-verdict-5
Defense attorney Nichole Watt during closing arguments in the trial of John Spooner on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
111722jr-arson-verdict-6
John Walter Spooner awaiting the verdict following closing arguments on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
111722jr-arson-verdict-7
John Walter Spooner is led out of the courtroom after being found guilty of arson on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
