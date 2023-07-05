WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Friday and Monday 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m – STEM Activities: Iowa PBS is rolling into town with its STEM trailer to bring interactive, hands-on STEM-based activities to meeting room AB as part of the Youth Summer Library Program. Activities and items will change each day.
- Monday 6-7 p.m. – The Well Read Club meets virtually every month to discuss a selected fiction or nonfiction title. Discussion this time will be on "How the Word is Passed" by Clint Smith. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. Virtual meeting details to follow registration.
- Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – Design Your Life: A Program for Seniors is a free six-part series where experts in their fields will discuss new and innovative ways to help seniors age at home. Presented by Fortified Life in collaboration with the library, it is held in meeting room AB. This month's topic: Lifestyle Design on Your Terms.
- Wednesday 10 a.m.-noon – Find Your Voice Finale Party: Join us meeting room AB as we send off the 2023 Summer Library Program with the movie "The Little Mermaid." Make a crab headband, have your face painted and enjoy a snack.
- Thursday, July 13, 4-6 p.m. – Anime Finale Party: Join us in meeting room AB for the Teen Summer Library Program finale. Make your own tied blanket while watching anime on the big screen. Submit comments on a live-stream comment scroll during the viewing. Prizes will be given for the best blanket and comment. Popcorn, pop and pizza will be provided. Registration is required and limited to 40 participants, so do so online at https://tinyurl.com/TSLPAnimeFinale.