Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

WATERLOO — Following are some weekly and upcoming events at the Waterloo Public Library: 

  • Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m., Learning Spanish basics with Claudia Matos in the library conference room. During this eight-week class for adults and teenagers, Matos will teach important vocabulary, numbers, days of the week, anatomy, and more. This class is English speakers learning Spanish, but all are welcome to attend. Registration is required.
  • Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., storytime in the Storytime Corner – Mother Goose Storytime (infant to 2 years) Mondays, Preschool Storytime (3-5 years) Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Terrific Twos Storytime (2 year olds) Thursdays, Family Storytime (all ages) Saturdays.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
  • Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.

