WATERLOO — The following events are planned during the next week at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Monday 6-7 p.m. – The Well Read Club. The club is for adults and meets virtually every month to discuss a selected fiction or nonfiction title. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner woill be discussed this month. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. Virtual meeting details to follow registration.
- Tuesday and February 28 10-11 a.m. – Community Walk & Talk at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex track. Exercise mind and body by participating in a two-part book discussion of "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown while working towards step goals on the Cedar Valley SportsPlex’s track. Members and nonmembers are welcome but registration is required. To sign-up, email Miranda at mcanfield@waterloopubliclibrary.org. A limited number of copies of the book are available for checkout at the Waterloo Public Library. A digital copy can also be downloaded from Libby.
- Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Family Movie Night, sponsored by the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library, in Meeting Room AB. Enjoy a family-friendly evening with a movie, popcorn, and drinks every second Tuesday of the month through July. This month's title is "The Bad Guys."
- Feb. 19 3-4 p.m. – Family Stem Activities in Meeting Room AB. The family-friendly event has STEM themed stations where participants will be able to test the latest gadgetry.