WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Monday 6-8 p.m. – Hive Workshop: Knitting & Crocheting Drop-in for adults in the Hive Main Room. There won't be any formal instruction or specific projects to work on, but a volunteer will be on hand to help with questions.
- Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Altered Reality Book Club, will discuss "The Rook" by Daniel O'Malley at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St. This club for adults meets at local restaurants on the fourth Wednesday of each month to discuss that month's chosen title. Registration is required. Email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org to participate and more meeting details will be sent. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies may also be downloaded from Hoopla.com.
- Feb. 27 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime, a family event held on the fourth Monday evening of the month in the Storytime Corner.
- Feb. 28 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Board Game Night for teens and adults in Meeting Room AB. People can bring games or play those at the library. There is also a growing list of games for patrons to check out.