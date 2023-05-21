COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – A board game night will be held in meeting room AB. There is also a growing list of games for patrons to check out. Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Altered Reality Book Club will meet to discuss “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir. Registration is required. Email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. It will take place at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. at 325 Commercial St. A limited number of copies of the book will be available for checkout. It can also be downloaded digitally from
. Saturday 10–11:30 a.m. – A Bluey Party is planned for kids and parents in meeting room AB. An episode of the show will be watched followed by making some character-themed crafts, playing Keepy Uppy and much more. Children will even get to have their pictures taken with Bluey and Bingo. Participants will enter a drawing and have the chance to win a Bluey gift basket at the end of the event. Snacks will be provided.
Monday, May 29, the library will be closed for Memorial Day.
Photos: University of Northern Iowa Friday Commencement
CONGRATULATIONS, GRADUATES!
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. More than 1,400 students graduated from UNI this weekend.
UNI Graduation 2
University of Northern Iowa graduates file into their seats during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 3
University of Northern Iowa graduates file into their seats during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 4
University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook speaks during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 5
The University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 6
University of Northern Iowa graduates clap as honors students are recognized during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 7
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 8
Family and friends watch from the stands during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 9
University of Northern Iowa graduates file into their seats during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 10
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 11
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 12
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 13
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 14
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
UNI Graduation 15
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
