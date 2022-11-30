Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The following events are planned in December at the Waterloo Public Library:
Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library. The library will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., returning to regularly scheduled storytimes in the Storytime Corner – Mother Goose Storytime (infant to 2 years) Mondays, Preschool Storytime (3-5 years) Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Terrific Twos Storytime (2 year olds) Thursdays, Family Storytime (all ages) Saturdays. There will be no storytimes from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the next week:
Thursday 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List – What’s hot? What’s not? This monthly forum for adults in the conference room is a discussion of the latest “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows.
Friday, 10 a.m.-noon, First Friday Flick, see the movie “Cyrano” (2021) in Meeting Room AB. Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library and open to adults.
Sunday, 3-4 p.m. – Lego Lab @ the Library, in Meeting Room AB. Children and their families are invited to build Lego creations based on this month’s theme of Heroes and Heroines. All creations will be on display for one month in the library. Legos will be provided, so participants should not bring their own.
Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. – WPL Virtual Writing Club. Registered club members will submit writing pieces to be distributed to the group for discussion. All genres of writing are welcome, club is open to adults. Registration via email to Seth at sthill@waterloopubliclibrary.org is required and limited to 15 participants. Participants will receive more details upon registration.
Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.—Choose Your Own Adventure Read-Aloud Book Club in the Waterloo Public Library Conference Room. Fourth and fifth graders will hear a story and then choose which path to take along the way. To register visit