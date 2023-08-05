WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – Design Your Life: A Program for Seniors in meeting room AB. This is a free workshop where experts in their fields will discuss new and innovative ways to help seniors age at home. This month's topic is "Lifestyle Design on Your Terms – Deeper Dive." It is presented in collaboration with Fortified Life.
- Friday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Tech Class: Apple Device Help in the conference room. Do you have specific questions? Join this Q&A-style class to get answers about Apple iPhone or other devices. Registration is required.
- Aug. 14 6-7 p.m. – The Well Read Club, which meets virtually every month to discuss a selected fiction or nonfiction title. This month's discussion is on "Solito" by Javier Zamora. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. Virtual meeting details to follow registration.