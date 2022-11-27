 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:

  • Tuesday 6-7 p.m., CYOA Library Read-Aloud Book Club #4. The Choose Your Own Adventure Read-Aloud Book Club is for fourth- and fifth-graders. It meets twice a month on Tuesdays in the conference room to hear a story read aloud. The group will choose which path to take along the way. Register with the following online link: tinyurl.com/wplCYOApart4. After registration, participants will receive more details regarding the club.
  • Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Hive Workshop: Quilting Drop-in at the Hive Main Room. Bring unfinished quilting projects and make some progress. Quilting advice and second (and third) opinions will be available. Sewing equipment is provided but people should bring their own fabric, batting, thread, and pattern.

