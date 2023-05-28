WATERLOO — The following events are planned in June at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays and the first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The basement is open to shop for books at Friends Used Book Store prices.
- Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., storytimes in the Storytime Corner – Infant to 2-year-olds on Mondays, 3- to 5-year-olds on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2-year-olds on Thursdays, all-ages family storytime on Saturdays.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the first days of June:
- Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List discussion will focus on “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in the conference room.
- Thursday 5-7 p.m. – $5-A-Bag Book Sale: Members Only Preview in the basement. Friends of the Waterloo Public Library memberships will be sold at the door. Yearly memberships are $15. Seniors may purchase a membership for $10.
- Friday 10 a.m.-noon – First Friday Flick: “Spoiler Alert” will be screened in the AB meeting room. Popcorn and soda are provided free of charge.
- Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – $5-A-Bag Book Sale: Public Sale, we supply the bags; you fill them up. The basement will be closed the Monday following this sale to tidy up the area.