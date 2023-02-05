WATERLOO — The following events are planned during the next week at the Waterloo Public Library:
Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. – Choose Your Own Adventure Read-Aloud Book Club: Fourth- and fifth-graders will hear a story and choose which path to take along the way; conference room. Register at tinyurl.com/wplCYOApart4. Tuesday 6-8 p.m. – Puffy Hair Everywhere: Sharlonda Roorda, local business owner and author of "Puffy Hair Everywhere" will present a program for families empowering caregivers with knowledge to care for and celebrate their hair and culture; Meeting Room AB. Pizza and beverages will be provided. Registration is required. Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.– Hive Workshop: Adults can make a DIY Puff Ball Bouquet using yarn, bamboo sticks and floral tape; space limited to 10 participants. Registration is required. Feb. 12, 3 to 4 p.m. – "Wings of Fire" Party Calling all Dragons! Fourth- and fifth-grade fans of the best-selling series "Wings of Fire" are invited to a party. Enjoy dragon-themed crafts, play a few games and enjoy a snack. Meeting Room AB.
Photos: Girls State Wrestling finals at Xtream Arena
Girls State WR SEMI 1
The crowd watches the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 2
North Central's Mariah Michels competes against Raccoon River-Northwest's Katie Biscoglia in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 3
North Central's Mariah Michels competes against Raccoon River-Northwest's Katie Biscoglia in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 4
Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Bettendorf's Taylor Strief in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 5
Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Bettendorf's Taylor Strief in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 6
Union, LaPorte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 7
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 8
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 9
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 10
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 11
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 14
East Buchanan's Destiny Krum competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 15
Independence's Dakota Whitman competes against South Tama County's Maeley Elsbury in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi scores against Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi celebrates after defeating Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder competes against NH/TV's Ali Russler in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 19
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder smiles towards the WSR fan section after defeating NH/TV's Ali Russler in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 20
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against East Buchanan's Brooklyn Graham in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 21
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against East Buchanan's Brooklyn Graham in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 22
Independence's Rachel Eddy competes against West Lyon's Jana TerWee in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 23
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt competes against Durant's Lainey Shelangoski in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Creston's Savannah Sistad in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 25
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 11
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Mason City's Layla Phillips in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 10
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen looks into the crowd before her bout against Mason City's Layla Phillips in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 23
Decorah's Naomi Simon celebrates with the fan section after her victory against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 26
Decorah's Naomi Simon celebrates after her victory against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 15
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 19
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs her coach Rob Pittman after her victory against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 17
Charles City's Lilly Luft gets the takedown against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 21
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi smiles as she is about to get the pin against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi gestures to the crowd before her bout against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 14
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs her mother, Wendy, as she celebrates in the stands with her family after defeating Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. Standing on the left is Ember Henderson.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft warms up before her bout against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder is scored against by Iowa Valley, Marengo's Emma Peach in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder competes against Iowa Valley, Marengo's Emma Peach in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi threatens to tackle her father and coach Alain after her victory against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi points to the Go-Hawks logo after her victory against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.