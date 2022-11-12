Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Monday 6-7 p.m., Book-A-Holics Book Club will hold its monthly online gathering. The club reads a fiction or nonfiction title each month and meets to discuss it. The book this month is "Unlikely Animals" by Annie Hartnett. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event to get the virtual meeting details.
Monday 6-8 p.m., Hive Workshop: Knitting & Crocheting Drop-in. Adults can come and work on making something cozy with others who are interested in the fiber arts. There won't be any formal instruction or specific projects to work on, but a volunteer will be on hand to help with questions.
Tuesday 5-7 p.m., WPL Virtual Writing Club. This is a forum for aspiring adult writers who needs a safe and constructive place to receive feedback on their work. Every first and third Tuesday, registered club members submit writing pieces through email ton be distributed to the group for virtual discussion. This is not a genre-specific writing club, all genres are welcome. Registration via email to sthill@waterloopubliclibrary.org is required and limited to 15 participants. More details to follow upon registration.
Tuesday 6-7 p.m., CYOA Library Read-Aloud Book Club #4. The Choose Your Own Adventure Read-Aloud Book Club is for fourth- and fifth-graders. It meets twice a month on Tuesdays in the conference room to hear a story read aloud. The group will choose which path to take along the way. Register with the following online link: tinyurl.com/wplCYOApart4. After registration, participants will receive more details regarding the club.