 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

  • 0
062614tsr-waterloo-library-02

Waterloo Public Library at Commercial Street and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:

  • Saturday, 3-4 p.m. will be a Puss in Boots party to celebrate the new movie in Meeting Room AB. Second and third graders will make crafts, have snacks and get their picture taken with Puss in Boots. There will also be a drawing for a $20 gift card to Marcus Theaters.
  • Monday, 6-7 p.m. will be the Book-A-Holics Book Club. Adults will meet virtually to discuss “When They Call You a Terrorist” by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele. To participate, send an email to landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event.
  • Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. will be an Apple Device Help Q&A for adults in the conference room to answer tech questions about iPhones or iPads. Registration is required and limited to 12 participants.
  • Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 will be a family movie night in Meeting Room AB. The event, sponsored by the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library, will show “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News