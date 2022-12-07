Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Saturday, 3-4 p.m. will be a Puss in Boots party to celebrate the new movie in Meeting Room AB. Second and third graders will make crafts, have snacks and get their picture taken with Puss in Boots. There will also be a drawing for a $20 gift card to Marcus Theaters. Monday, 6-7 p.m. will be the Book-A-Holics Book Club. Adults will meet virtually to discuss “When They Call You a Terrorist” by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele. To participate, send an email to landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. will be an Apple Device Help Q&A for adults in the conference room to answer tech questions about iPhones or iPads. Registration is required and limited to 12 participants. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 will be a family movie night in Meeting Room AB. The event, sponsored by the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library, will show “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Photos: Waterloo Lights the Night at Anton's Garden
People watch fireworks after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo on Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kickoff the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fireworks are set off after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
People file though the lighted entrance into Anton's Garden downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
Gemma Huey of Waterloo, 4, meets Santa Claus at Anton's Garden.
People dance in the street after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids meet Santa Claus at Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Nov. 26 during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
People walk up to pet the llamas on display in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
People line up for free hot chocolate in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
