WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Monday 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime the fourth Monday of every month in the Storytime Corner.
Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Board Game Night for teens and adults in Meeting Room AB. People can bring games or play those at the library. There is also a growing list of games for patrons to check out.
Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Hive Workshop: Cell phone/tablet pillow. Adult participants can learn basic sewing skills, such as using a sewing machine, accurate ways to measure, mark, and cut fabric, and some basic sewing tips in the Hive Main Room. This inexpensive stand can be made to fit a cell phone or tablet. Participants will need to bring a fat quarter of material in a pattern of their choosing. All other materials will be supplied. They can stay afterward to work on other sewing projects. Registration is required.
Thursday 2-3:30 p.m. – Tech Class: Computer Basics for adults in the conference room. This class is for those who are new to technology or just feel the need for a refresher on basic skills. It will provide a solid introduction to computers and give tips and tricks to effectively navigate a computer or laptop. Registration is required.