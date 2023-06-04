WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Monday 6-7 p.m. – Ukulele Songwriting for Beginners in meeting room AB. Learn the basic ukulele chords and techniques as well as some simple songwriting methods. There will be time afterwards for practice and questions. Registration is required and limited to 10 adult participants.
- Tuesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Mess Fest! The 2023 Youth Summer Library Program is being kicked off with one of the most popular events. West Third Street will be turned into Waterloo’s largest sandbox with everything provided to make the castles of your dreams. Also on tap, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, games, and more. Paticipants will have a chance to meet members of the Waterloo Fire Department. Treats will be provided. This program is weather permitting and no rain date will be scheduled.
- Tuesday 4-5:30 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons for Beginners in the conference room. Participants in this crash course of Dungeons & Dragons, 5th Edition, (open to teenagers) will learn what it takes to create their own character, what to know before joining or starting a campaign, and more. Miniatures will be available to play with along with character sheets to fill out and a short demonstration on how to use the library’s 3D printer to make your own monsters. No prior knowledge or experience needed just a curious mind and taste for adventure. Online registration is required and limited to 20 participants at
- .
- Friday 10:30-11 a.m. – Puppet Show in meeting room AB. Come along on a journey with some favorite puppet friends for an adventure through the woods as part of the Youth Summer Library Program.