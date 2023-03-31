WATERLOO — The following events are planned in April at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays and first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – The basement is open to shop for books at Friends Used Book Store prices.
- Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., storytimes in the Storytime Corner – Infant to 2 years on Mondays, 3-5 years on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 year olds on Thursdays, All ages family storytime on Saturdays.
- Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. – Mike Finley, "The Crazy Man in the Pink Wig," will host an investment series in the AB meeting room. Sessions, in order, are: How to become a wise investor, investment portfolios, asset allocation part 1, asset allocation part 2. The eight-week series will continue into May.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the next week:
- Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m. – ISU Gardening Series: The Master Gardeners from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a session on backyard transformations in the AB meeting room, one in a five-part series.
- Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List discussion will focus on “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in the conference room.
- Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. – Decorate terra-cotta planters during a Hive workshop using upcycled materials. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. It will meet in the Hive main room.
- Friday 10 a.m.-noon – “Downton Abbey 2: A New Era” will be screened in the AB meeting room as part of the First Friday Flicks.
- April 9, the library will be closed for Easter.