WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:

Friday 10:30-11 a.m. – The Gruffalo Storytime, Meeting Room AB. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will present a special Friday storytime featuring the classic children’s picture book, “The Gruffalo.” Story-related activities will follow the reading. Love the Story? See it live at the Gallagher Bluedorn on April 1. Learn more at gbpac.com.