WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Monday 6-7 p.m. – The Well Read Club, discussing “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich. The group is for adults and meets virtually every month to discuss a selected fiction or nonfiction title. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. Virtual meeting details to follow registration.
- Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – Design Your Life: A Program for Seniors, Meeting Room AB. In this free six-part series, experts in their fields will discuss new and innovative ways to help seniors age at home. Presented by Fortified Life in collaboration with the Waterloo Public Library. This month’s topic: Aging Safely in Your Home
- Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Family Movie Night in Meeting Room AB, sponsored by the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library. Enjoy a family-friendly evening with a movie, popcorn, and drinks every second Tuesday of the month through July. This month’s movie is Vivo.
- Wednesday 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Big Bang Bubbles “Pop” into Meeting Room AB for an “Unbeliebubbly” good time. The bubbleologists from Absolute Science will demonstrate a variety of tricks and bubble feats that will “blow” your mind.
- Thursday 5-6:30 p.m. – Magic the Gathering Event & Giveaway for tweens and teens in Meeting Room AB. Learn the basics of the game, be given a brief overview and see an example of what a battle looks like. Participants will go home with a stack of their very own Magic cards. This event is geared toward newer card players, but experienced players are welcome to join in on the fun. Registration is required and limited to 40 participants. Register online at
- . This event is made possible by MagiKids and the local Video Games Etc. store, which both donated an abundance of cards.
Friday 10:30-11 a.m. – The Gruffalo Storytime, Meeting Room AB. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will present a special Friday storytime featuring the classic children’s picture book, “The Gruffalo.” Story-related activities will follow the reading. Love the Story? See it live at the Gallagher Bluedorn on April 1. Learn more at gbpac.com.