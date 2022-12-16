Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Sunday, 3-4 p.m., youth STEM activities in Meeting Room AB.
Monday, 6-8 p.m., a Hive Workshop for knitting and crocheting for adults in the Hive Main Room. There won’t be any formal instruction or specific projects but a volunteer will be on-site to help with questions.
Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., WPL Virtual Writing Club. Registered club members will submit writing pieces to be distributed to the group for discussion. All genres of writing are welcome, the club is open to adults. Registration via email to Seth at sthill@waterloopubliclibrary.org is required and limited to 15 participants. Participants will receive more details upon registration.
Tuesday, 6-7 p.m., Choose Your Own Adventure Read-Aloud Book Club in the Waterloo Public Library Conference Room. Fourth and fifth graders will hear a story and then choose which path to take along the way. To register go online to
Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., the Altered Reality Book Club will meet at Bryan’s Blue Plate, 205 W. Fourth St. to discuss the book “The One” by John Marrs. To participate, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. She will send more details. A limited number of copies of the book will be available for checkout but it also may be downloaded digitally from